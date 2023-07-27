1 dead after shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was shot dead on Wednesday evening in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Southeast 111th Avenue.

When officials arrived on scene they found an adult woman who had been shot. Despite attempts by officers and EMS the woman was dead.

The suspect had already left the scene and no immediate arrests were made.

While the Portland Police Homicide Unit investigates the area, Southeast 111th Avenue is closed between Southeast Steele Street and Southeast Foster Road. Southeast Harold Street is closed between Southeast 109th Avenue and Southeast 115th Avenue.

If anyone has information about this homicide case, they are asked to contact Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0768 or Detective Tony Harris at Tony.Harris@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0441 and reference case number 23-196128.

