Another warm and sunny day on tap, cooler this weekend

Happy Thursday,

Today is shaping up to be another warm sunny, uneventful, day! The sky finally cleared up along the coast and a few clouds have graced our skies in the Portland metro and valley. It’s been sitting at 81 most of the afternoon, but we still have a chance to get a few degrees warm before the day is over. Tonight and tomorrow we expect very similar conditions, cooler overnight starting the day in the upper 50s and highs topping out in the low to mid-80s depending on where you’re at. The clouds which come in tonight should not last as long tomorrow at the coast. Saturday and Sunday will be a bit cooler topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s, but we quickly get back into the mid-80s Monday and should grace the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. We still expect the ridge to build in Tuesday through midweek, but highs are trending down a bit right now keeping us warm, but more hanging out in the mid-80s once we get through midweek.

It looks like we’ll end July with no measurable rain, just a couple of Mondays with trace amounts to tease us but not really give us anything substantial.

We are keeping an eye on the wildfire smoke from the Flat and Bedrock Fires. As we get into next week the upper level wind pattern will shift and could be coming out of the south. If this happens we will see some smoke directed toward us causing hazy skies and not so great air quality. Right now this is an Air Quality Alert in place through Tuesday morning for the areas you see shaded in the map below. These are ever changing conditions so we’ll keep a close eye on it and update you as things change.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.