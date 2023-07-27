Beautiful stretch of weather, turning warmer next week

Good morning! We’re kicking off our Thursday on a cool and dry note. There’s a bit more cloud cover along the coast this morning, but we shouldn’t see much inland. Aside from some bubbly cumulus clouds today, our skies should be mostly sunny. Temperatures will max out in the mid 80s across the metro area, and 60s / low 70s along the coast.

Don’t expect to see much change to the weather pattern over the next few days. A weak trough of low pressure should remain parked over the northeast Pacific and British Columbia, maintaining onshore flow over northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Strong high pressure will stay situated to our southeast (over the Four Corners & southern Plains). This will keep extreme heat away from our region. Highs should range between the low to mid 80s Friday through Monday, with overnight lows in the 50s. We’ll see varying degrees of morning clouds, but most days should clear out to sunshine before lunchtime.

There are still some pretty strong signals regarding a warm up next week. The high pressure system to our southeast will start to expand westward. Not only will this warm temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s, it will also place us under a southerly-flow pattern. If wildfires our burning to our south, this could bring hazy skies into northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

Enjoy this nice stretch of weather!

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.