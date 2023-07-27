Brush fire in North Plains ‘under control’

NORTH PLAINS Ore. (KPTV) – Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started early Thursday.

Crews were called around 4 a.m. to the fire at Northwest Pumpkin Ridge Road, near NW Shipley Road.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters remain on the scene of the fire that started burning in timber slash and brush. Although initially threatening homes, crews have been able to gain control of the acre and a half fire.

Officials say because the area is difficult to access, firefighters brought in special equipment to fight the fire.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

