Brush fire in North Plains ‘under control’

Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started early Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:15 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLAINS Ore. (KPTV) – Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started early Thursday.

Crews were called around 4 a.m. to the fire at Northwest Pumpkin Ridge Road, near NW Shipley Road.

According to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue, firefighters remain on the scene of the fire that started burning in timber slash and brush. Although initially threatening homes, crews have been able to gain control of the acre and a half fire.

SEE ALSO: Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice

Caption

Officials say because the area is difficult to access, firefighters brought in special equipment to fight the fire.

This is developing news and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Julie Skeen
Portland woman killed by alleged speed racer remembered

Latest News

Brush fire in North Plains ‘under control’
Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started early Thursday.
Brush fire in North Plains ‘under control’
Jonathan Blacker
Portland police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy
Woman held hostage by armed suspect recounts terrifying experience