Candlelight vigil held for Washington Co. deputy in critical condition after shooting

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County deputy is fighting for his life after being shot while serving an eviction warrant at a Tualatin apartment complex.

Authorities said the shooter was found dead in that same apartment.

“It’s awful, I just think it’s terrible. You don’t know what’s going on with people anymore,” Sue Goodfellow, who lives nearby, said.

People who live and work near Southwest Nyberg Street said their typically quiet neighborhood in Tualatin was shaken Wednesday morning by a large police presence.

“It’s pretty rattling. We’ve had to stay at the bunker at work until it calmed down a bit,” a witness who works nearby said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies were serving a civil eviction around 9:30 a.m. at The Timbers Apartments at Tualatin apartment complex. Less than an hour later, deputies said the situation escalated when someone shot at deputies.

“The deputy did not deserve that for an eviction,” Goodfellow said.

WCSO said one deputy was shot multiple times and taken to Legacy Emmanuel and is in critical condition.

A witness who works nearby said they saw that deputy being taken away to safety.

“You can tell something was wrong. He was injured pretty bad. They got him on a backboard in the stretcher,” another witness who works nearby said.

Several hours later, officials said the suspect was found dead inside the apartment. Detectives have not released information on how the suspect died.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the Beaverton Police Department will be taking the lead in the investigation since it’s an officer-involved shooting.

Hours after it all happened, the community held a candlelight vigil at Sherwood Cannery Square Wednesday evening to show support for that wounded deputy who remains in critical condition.

“An officer getting injured so close to our community, it’s still a part of our family,” Elle Harris, who organized the vigil and is a board member of the Sherwood Police Foundation, said. “We support him, are praying for him, and his family.”

Investigators aren’t releasing any additional information at this time. We’ll update this story with the latest.

