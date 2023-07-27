Extension makes Oregon coach second-highest paid in Pac-12

FILE - Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college...
FILE - Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college football media day Friday, July 29, 2022, in Los Angeles. Oregon first-year coach Lanning isn't dropping any clues about his starting quarterback this season. Fall camp has been a battle behind closed doors between transfer Bo Nix, redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(Damian Dovarganes | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon and head coach Dan Lanning have agreed to a contract extension that will extend his deal through the 2028 season.

The Oregon Board of Trustees unanimously approved the terms of the contract Thursday. Lanning’s new deal will pay him a total of $45 million in base salary over six years. There are incentives in the contract that will add an additional year if Oregon wins 10 games at any point of the contract with a max of three years added on.

Lanning, 37, led Oregon to a 10-3 record, including a victory in the Holiday Bowl, in his first season in charge of the Ducks in 2022.

Lanning would have to pay a $20 million buyout if he leaves for another job prior to the completion of the contract.

“Dan has exhibited tremendous leadership and an unwavering commitment to providing the best possible experience for our football student-athletes,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens said. “This joint commitment is one component of a bold vision for the future of Oregon football that will allow our program to continue to compete at the highest level and on the cutting edge of innovation and excellence.”

