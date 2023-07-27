On the Go with Ayo at Washington County Fair

Find all the Big Fair Fun you could want this week at the Washington County Fair!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Find all the Big Fair Fun you could want this week at the Washington County Fair!

The Washington County Fair is happening now until July 30 at the Westside Common, formerly the Washington County Fair Complex.

Fair attendees will be able to check out all kinds of food, rides, baby animals and more for free!

To learn more about the fair, click here.

