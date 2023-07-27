Human remains found at campground near Yachats.

YACHATS Ore. (KPTV) - Two hikers found human remains in a campsite outside Yachats.

On Tuesday, two people hiking out of Lincoln County found human remains in a dispersed campsite along with a dog. The hikers took the dog to their vehicle and reported the incident to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

See Also: Found: 26-year-old man missing, ‘endangered’ from Beaverton group home

Deputies responded to the area and were directed to the campsite approximately a half-mile away.

The remains appeared to have been exposed to the environment for a prolonged period. Deputies and detectives conducted an investigation before Lincoln County Search and Rescue Team removed the remains.

The remains have been tentatively identified but more testing will be done to make a final decision. No identifying information is being released at this time.

See Also: Oregon City man missing since Monday believed to be endangered

Officials say there are no suspicious circumstances and there is no concern for community safety.

The dog was taken to the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.