New Portland visitor center opens to public

Portland, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s brand-new visitor center is officially open.

Travel Portland hosted a grand opening block party in the now newly opened visitors’ center on Southwest 12th and Harvey Milk Street.

This is the first time since the pandemic started that Portland has had a visitor center.

Travel Portland hopes the new center will not only help tourists get around the city but will also make them want to come back.

“Our team is really here to get people to explore all of the city, all of the fabulous business owners, and all the fabulous artists, and make sure they leave Portland wanting to come back and tell all their friends about it,” Michael Cavanaugh, Director of Community Engagement, Travel Portland, said.

It will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

