Newberg man arrested on seven counts of sexual abuse

Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday...
Investigators say 46-year-old Brent Hospelhorn was taken into custody for assault on Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Newberg was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by Newberg-Dundee Police Department began Sunday.

The NDPD started an investigation on Sunday after a parent of a student from Newberg High School reported that their child was a victim of sexual abuse by a former coach at the high school.

See Also: Former David Douglas High coach faces 17 charges for sex abuse of 2 minors

The coach, identified as 28-year-old John David Ali Gispert of Newberg, was taken to the Yamhill County Jail on 11 counts total.

Gispert was charged with seven counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, two counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Caughlin at 503-538-8321.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Themba Hassan Kelley.
Portland rapist and self-proclaimed ‘life coach’ gets 20 years
Gov. Kotek hosts signing ceremony for four bills regarding the housing crisis and homelessness...
Governor Kotek hosts signing ceremony for housing and homelessness bills
FILE - Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college...
Extension makes Oregon coach second-highest paid in Pac-12
Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown