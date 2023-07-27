Newberg man arrested on seven counts of sexual abuse

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A man in Newberg was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation by Newberg-Dundee Police Department began Sunday.

The NDPD started an investigation on Sunday after a parent of a student from Newberg High School reported that their child was a victim of sexual abuse by a former coach at the high school.

The coach, identified as 28-year-old John David Ali Gispert of Newberg, was taken to the Yamhill County Jail on 11 counts total.

Gispert was charged with seven counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, two counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct and two counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call Detective Caughlin at 503-538-8321.

