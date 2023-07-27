Nice, sunny weather through the weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a beautiful, mostly sunny day! Current temperatures (as of 4:30 p.m.) are in the low to mid 80s across most of the metro area.

We’re not going to see much variation in our weather over the next several days. The heat is still centered over the Southwest and central U.S., while a weak trough sits just west of British Columbia through early next week. That’s going to maintain our weak onshore flow and make for a pleasant end to the month. Plan on high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through Monday. All of that is very average for this time of year.

We might see a few more morning clouds Friday through the weekend, otherwise plenty of sunshine is on the way!

After the middle of next week, it’s possible the ridge of high pressure extends westward, which would warm us up. For now, it’s not looking super strong- meaning we won’t see super hot temperatures. Models are currently indicating highs Wednesday and beyond may hit the upper 80s. We’ll keep an eye on it and see how it develops over the next several days.

