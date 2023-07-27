No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says

Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland(Portland Fire & Rescue)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – No asbestos has been detected following a four-alarm fire at a former Portland Kmart, the Environmental Protection Agency and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday.

The fire started July 19 morning at the abandoned Kmart at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: 4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland

Crews found heavy fire showing upon arrival and a second alarm was called. About six minutes later, a third alarm was called to bring in additional resources. Then a fourth alarm was called just before 7 a.m.

According to the EPA, 11 debris samples have been taken and 16 air samples showing no signs of asbestos. EPA collected a total of 18 fire debris samples and 32 air samples and is waiting for additional results.

A website has been created for the response to the Kmart fire.


Brought to you by

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats

Latest News

Fentanyl seized in Oregon City
Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Oregon City
Portland’s brand-new visitor center is officially open.
New Portland visitor center opens to public
Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started early Thursday.
Brush fire in North Plains ‘under control’
Firefighters are on the scene of a vegetation fire that started early Thursday.
Brush fire in North Plains ‘under control’