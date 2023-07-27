No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – No asbestos has been detected following a four-alarm fire at a former Portland Kmart, the Environmental Protection Agency and Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Thursday.

The fire started July 19 morning at the abandoned Kmart at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

SEE ALSO: 4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland

Crews found heavy fire showing upon arrival and a second alarm was called. About six minutes later, a third alarm was called to bring in additional resources. Then a fourth alarm was called just before 7 a.m.

According to the EPA, 11 debris samples have been taken and 16 air samples showing no signs of asbestos. EPA collected a total of 18 fire debris samples and 32 air samples and is waiting for additional results.

A website has been created for the response to the Kmart fire.



Brought to you by Brought to you by

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.