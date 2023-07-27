Oregon couple lose dream home in Golden Fire

BONANZA Ore. (KPTV) - A couple is left with piles of ash and burned metal after Oregon’s Golden Fire destroyed their home, along with dozens of others.

The Golden Fire destroyed more than 40 homes in Bonanza, including that of Debbie and Jeff Forkin.

What was supposed to be their post-retirement home, full of memories with family, is now reduced to piles of ash and burnt metal.

Now, even without a home, the Forkins are thankful they still have each other and are choosing to stay positive.

“It doesn’t help to think any other way,” said Jeff Forkin.

“Yeah, that’s what’s really getting us through it,” Debbie Forkin added.

“And it really is helpful for the soul, you know, to just get going, get fired up again,” Jeff Forkin continued.

After losing everything, Debbie and Jeff say it’s been hard to ask for help, but they’re learning to lean on their support system.

Along with other fire survivors, the Forkins’ daughter started a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising funds for her parents.

The Forkins retired in November and sold their house to help move their RV to their new property in Bonanza.

They settled in just two weeks ago.

The Forkins say it was a dream of theirs to retire on this piece of land, and they’re determined to rebuild.

A GoFundMe for Jeff and Debbie Forkin has been set up.

