Oregon couple lose dream home in Golden Fire

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONANZA Ore. (KPTV) - A couple is left with piles of ash and burned metal after Oregon’s Golden Fire destroyed their home, along with dozens of others.

The Golden Fire destroyed more than 40 homes in Bonanza, including that of Debbie and Jeff Forkin.

What was supposed to be their post-retirement home, full of memories with family, is now reduced to piles of ash and burnt metal.

Now, even without a home, the Forkins are thankful they still have each other and are choosing to stay positive.

“It doesn’t help to think any other way,” said Jeff Forkin.

“Yeah, that’s what’s really getting us through it,” Debbie Forkin added.

SEE ALSO: Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice

“And it really is helpful for the soul, you know, to just get going, get fired up again,” Jeff Forkin continued.

After losing everything, Debbie and Jeff say it’s been hard to ask for help, but they’re learning to lean on their support system.

Along with other fire survivors, the Forkins’ daughter started a GoFundMe in the hopes of raising funds for her parents.

The Forkins retired in November and sold their house to help move their RV to their new property in Bonanza.

They settled in just two weeks ago.

The Forkins say it was a dream of theirs to retire on this piece of land, and they’re determined to rebuild.

A GoFundMe for Jeff and Debbie Forkin has been set up.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

A couple is left with piles of ash and burned metal after Oregon’s Golden Fire destroyed their...
Oregon couple lose dream home in Golden Fire
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says
Fentanyl seized in Oregon City
Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Oregon City
New Portland visitor center opens to public.
New Portland visitor center opens to public