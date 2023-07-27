Passenger killed in SW Portland crash identified by police

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The victim in a deadly SW Portland crash injuring two and leaving one dead, has been identified.

Police say Seraphin Ibrahim, 23, died at the hospital following a two-vehicle crash on Southwest Barbur Boulevard at Southwest 22nd Avenue early July 21.

Early investigations showed a silver 2011 Toyota Scion TC was heading eastbound on Southwest Barbur Boulevard without headlights and above the speed limit when it ended up striking a 2011 Honda Odyssey heading northbound on Southwest 22nd Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Driver in SW Portland crash charged with manslaughter after passenger dies

Three males were in the Scion at the time of this crash, and all were taken to the hospital. According to investigators, Ibrahim died from his injuries after arriving at a nearby hospital.

The driver of the Scion, Espoir M. Kaneke, 26, was treated for his injuries and arrested on hospital release for Manslaughter in the First Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Reckless Driving.

The second passenger was seriously injured but is expected to survive, according to the PPB.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.