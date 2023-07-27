Portland police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police say Jonathan Blacker ran away from his home on Wednesday in the 8100 block of Southeast 52nd Avenue. He was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. at the Milwaukie Bay Park, located at 11211 Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.

According to police, Blacker likely traveled along the Springwater Trail to the Willamette River, which he has not done by himself before.

Blacker is a described as 4 feet 6 inches tall, 120 pounds, with short brown hair. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time, but he is likely wearing a black and orange bike helmet, riding a silver Huffy mountain bike and carrying a tan messenger bag.

Anyone who sees Blacker is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about the case is asked to email missing@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-196044.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.