Portland rapist and self-proclaimed ‘life coach’ gets 20 years

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A previously convicted sex offender has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2019 rape of a Gresham woman.

The Multnomah Co. District Attorney’s Office says Themba Hassan Kelley, 54, met the victim Aug. 13, 2019 at Laurelhurst Park.

Kelley reportedly helped fix the victim’s car before offering to let her take a shower and do laundry at the hotel he was staying. Once at the Gresham hotel, Kelley became aggressive, assaulting and raping the victim.

The woman was eventually able to call friends who subsequently called 911. Police made contact with her just as she was able to escape the hotel room, with Kelley found inside shortly after.

On May 1, Kelley was found guilty of one count of Rape in the First Degree and two counts of Sodomy in the First Degree. The jury also found him not guilty of one count of Unlawful Sexual Penetration in the First Degree and one count of Sex Abuse in the First Degree. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday.

Kelley was previously arrested in July 2016 after a 16-year-old girl called 911 to report a stranger inside her bedroom early in the morning on the 7800 block of Southeast Franklin Street.

The man left before officers arrived, but the victim’s detailed description led them to identify Kelley as the suspect.

Kelley was found carrying items stolen from the home, according to police.

Court records show Kelley told police he made a connection with a woman in the window and broke in “as a lust thing,” telling officers the woman had thrown a “lustful Jezebel energy” at him.

Kelley is the same man who police said groped a teenage girl in the bathroom of a southwest Portland Baskin-Robbins in 2014 and was arrested again a few months later for violating parole after approaching a 12-year-old girl at her northeast Portland home. Kelley has a criminal record dating back to 1989 in four states.

In Jan. 2018, Kelley was sentenced to one year in jail and three years’ probation after pleading no contest to charges of first-degree burglary and attempted sex abuse.

In 2019, the D.A.’s Office said Kelley had used the alias of “Themba,” “Themba Kelly,” “Themba Spirit,” “Themba Spirit Kelly,” “Themba Hasaan Kelley,” Themba H. Kelley,” “Temba Spirit,” and “Spirit Themba.” They added he previously represented himself as a “life coach for vulnerable community members,” particularly those who do not have a permanent residence.

