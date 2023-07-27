Stolen car chase in Gresham

Car stolen in Gresham involved in high speed chase
Car stolen in Gresham involved in high speed chase(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:07 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A high speed car chase in Gresham resulted in a vehicle losing control and jumping the curb.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, a Gresham police officer was monitoring traffic in a residential neighborhood when a car approached driving recklessly down the southbound lane of Southeast 217th Avenue.

The car, matching one that had been reported missing earlier Wednesday, was moving at high speeds, The officer tried to pull the car over but the driver took off.

After a chase, the officer found the car after it had lost control and jumped the curb on Northwest Salmon Drive and Northwest 22nd Street. There were no injuries and the car cause minor damage to a cyclone fence.

The driver ran from the car and was not located despite a police canine tracking the suspects whereabouts. The officer spoke to the passenger of the car and the investigation is ongoing.

