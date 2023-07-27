Students host Music in the Valley fundraiser in Aloha

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - Some students in the Beaverton School District recently discovered many of their classmates are unhoused.

Wednesday, a group of students got together and hosted an event called Music in the Valley, where all proceeds went towards those facing homelessness at Aloha High School.

Jacob Van, a student and founder of the Dimple Care Foundation, shared that he found out that 3% of students in the Beaverton School District are facing homelessness, and 10% of students attending Aloha High School struggle with housing instability.

According to Van, that’s more than 200 students.

“When I heard that it’s a little over 10% that are struggling with housing instability,” Michael Schatalov, with the Dimple Care Foundation, said, “I was shocked and in aw that someone has to go through this.”

“a number like 10% at one school is just unacceptable,” Nick Schatalov, added.

“People are struggling in this society,” Michael, said. “Even though we are a first world developed country.”

“You never know what someone is going through outside of school or outside of their social bubble,” 12-year-old Allyson Shultz, said.

“I feel like people should have the opportunities that other people should have when they’re going to school or in anything they do,” 12-year-old Jayden Van, said.

The youth-led dimple care foundation is an organization that has even helped overseas by donating funds to orphaned Ukrainian refugees.

The Music in the Valley event cost $10 to get in, where Jacob Van explained that all proceeds go towards Aloha Highschool Students struggling with housing instability.

“We just need to help these students with their daily burdens and allow them to alleviate some of those stressors,” Van explained.

“It’s huge,” Tracy Rawlins, who received help from the foundation, said. “It helps house them and feed them.”

Rawlins said when she and her son were at a low point, the foundation came to their aid. She recalled that her son was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, “and with their help, we got sent to Texas and it saved his life.”

Rawlins sister, Whitney Kosters, also had a run-in with the foundation. She said she was in an abusive marriage and had to relocate to live with her sister. That meant her triplets became displaced students.

Around that time, Kosters said one of her children got into a car accident. She admitted she needed help.

“The school is right there helping if they need food, and clothing and school supplies. This is the kind of stuff that makes it happen,” Kosters gestured towards the event happening behind her. “So, it’s pretty amazing.”

If you’d like to learn more about the Dimple Care Foundation, you can do so here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.