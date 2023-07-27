Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Karli Olson
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUALATIN Ore. (KPTV) – Police have identified the man who allegedly shot and critically injured a Washington County deputy during an eviction Wednesday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says, 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves, who died during the incident, lived at the Timbers at Tualatin Apartments. When deputies arrived Wednesday to serve a court-ordered eviction notice, he reportedly opened fire on deputies, striking one multiple times around 10:21 a.m.

According to the WCSO, one deputy returned fire. The department adds initial information was indicating a possible physical confrontation between the deputies and Graves, however, this has been disproven, authorities say. Instead, Graves began firing from inside his apartment before deputies could speak with him.

SEE ALSO: Candlelight vigil held for Washington Co. deputy in critical condition after shooting

After the exchange of gunfire, Graves retreated inside his apartment, allegedly barricading himself.

Tactical teams eventually made entry into the apartment where Graves was found dead inside the bathroom with a gunshot wound. According to WCSO, it’s unclear at this time if “Graves was shot by law enforcement or if his gunshot wound was self-inflicted.” An autopsy will be done to determine his cause of death.

The injured deputy remains in critical condition at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.

A man who lives in an apartment directly below said he woke to gunshots and screaming.

“When I first looked out there there were three officers in that section,” he said. “One of them had what appeared to be a rifle with a scope, and two of them with a pistol, and they appeared to be pointing it up in this direction, right above me.”

Eventually, he was told to not leave his apartment, but by then, he had already gone to look at the scene, which was “pretty traumatic,” he said.

“There was like flesh and blood on the door - I have pictures on my phone - and there was a huge puddle of blood right here from when the officer was most likely sitting right there, most likely from when he went to the hospital,” he said. “As you can tell from the blood that seeped through, it had fallen directly onto my door.”

SEE ALSO: Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice

The man added that he believes the shooting was an isolated incident.

“I feel really bad for the individual,” he said. “These kind of things are terrible, and it’s really sad when things like this happen.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Gov. Kotek hosts signing ceremony for four bills regarding the housing crisis and homelessness...
Governor Kotek hosts signing ceremony for housing and homelessness bills
FILE - Oregon head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Pac-12 Conference men's NCAA college...
Extension makes Oregon coach second-highest paid in Pac-12
A couple is left with piles of ash and burned metal after Oregon’s Golden Fire destroyed their...
Oregon couple lose dream home in Golden Fire
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says