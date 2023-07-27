Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Oregon City

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Fentanyl pills and powder were seized in Oregon City after a suspected drug dealer was arrested.

On Wednesday, at about 8:15 p.m., members of the Oregon City Police Department’s Special Investigations Team served a drug search warrant at an apartment at 600 May Street.

Police say 53-year-old David Tornblad was arrested. Police also say fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, and methamphetamine were seized. Body armor was also found.

Tonrblad was booked into the Clackamas County Jail for felon in possession of body armor, second-degree distribution of a controlled substance, second-degree trademark counterfeiting, and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine.

Police are asking anyone who knows someone who is selling drugs in Oregon City to contact them at OCPDSIT@orcity.org or call our tip line at 503-905-3505.

