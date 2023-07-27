Wildfire evacuation notices for Lincoln County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT
LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A level 1 evacuation order has been set for several areas in Lincoln County due to an active fire.

Fire command and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have expanded a Level 1 evacuation notice from Sams Creek Road to include areas west of Sams Creeks Road to Pioneer Mountain Loop at Cook Road and all of Cook Road.

There is an active fire at the junction of Sams Creek Road and Highway 20.

There are not currently any road closures.

