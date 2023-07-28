2 recent cougar sightings reported near Troutdale
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:46 PM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - There have been two recent cougar sightings near the mouth of the Gorge, according to the City of Troutdale.
Both sightings of the wild cats were in the Sandy Palisades area.
City officials urged anyone who spots a cougar to notify the local department of fish and wildlife office at 971-673-3000 or Oregon State Police at 503-731-3020.
This is a developing story.
