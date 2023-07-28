2 recent cougar sightings reported near Troutdale

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - There have been two recent cougar sightings near the mouth of the Gorge, according to the City of Troutdale.

Both sightings of the wild cats were in the Sandy Palisades area.

A section of Cannon Beach around Haystack Rock reopened to the public Monday morning after police said they spotted cougar tracks leaving Haystack Rock.

City officials urged anyone who spots a cougar to notify the local department of fish and wildlife office at 971-673-3000 or Oregon State Police at 503-731-3020.

This is a developing story.

The beach at Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach is closed due to a cougar sighting Sunday morning, police said.

