2 shot, injured in drive-by in Morrow County

MORROW COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Morrow County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to the Depot Lane area just outside of Irrigon after a 911 report of a shooting.

Deputies said one man was taken by Life Flight to the Tri-Cities, the other one was taken to a local hospital. Both have been released by Thursday evening.

Following an initial investigation, deputies said they believe the men and suspect knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317.

