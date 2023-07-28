2 shot, injured in drive-by in Morrow County

2 shot, injured in drive-by in Morrow County
2 shot, injured in drive-by in Morrow County(Morrow County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORROW COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Morrow County on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 8 p.m., deputies responded to the Depot Lane area just outside of Irrigon after a 911 report of a shooting.

SEE ALSO: Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown

Deputies said one man was taken by Life Flight to the Tri-Cities, the other one was taken to a local hospital. Both have been released by Thursday evening.

Following an initial investigation, deputies said they believe the men and suspect knew each other and the shooting was not random.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Police have identified the man who allegedly shot and critically injured a Washington County...
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
On Thursday Governor Tina Kotek hosted a signing ceremony for four bills passed that addressed...
Kotek hosts signing ceremony for housing and homelessness bills
Assault charges placed on VPD officer Andrea Mendoza
Vancouver officer exposes man’s genitals, threatens to tase him during shoplifting arrest
A Vancouver Police officer was placed on administrative leave after being charged with assault.
Vancouver officer exposes man’s genitals, threatens to tase him during shoplifting arrest