Beaverton All-Stars on their way to Little League regionals in California

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Little League state champion Murrayhill 12U All-Stars are just three wins away from the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pa.

None of these boys were born when MH last had a team in the Little League World Series back in 2006.

Dylan Severson says, “It’s like a dream. I never thought we’d be going to California, like all of us. It just doesn’t feel real.”

Diamond dreams to realities. All these boys need to do to earn a ticket to the big show in Pennsylvania is capture the regional crown down in San Bernardino.

Nikita Golias says, “It feels great to celebrate my state, my little league, just everything. It feels great. All of the hard work is paying off.”

Camden Gruginski says, “It’s a big thing because it’s our 30th anniversary for Murrayhill and this is our 12th time going to San Bernardino and only one of our teams have gone to the Little League World Series.”

Kaden Cohen says, “This is probably one of the best chances I have. I mean, we already made it to San Bernardino, hopefully we can just play our game and good things will happen.”

Tyson Asai says, “This is like once in a lifetime, so they are going to put it all out there, definitely going to leave everything out there, we’re not going to take anything off.”

Good things happened this time last season when the core group of kids won state at 11U but that’s where the season ended.

Baylor Boe says, “Last year when we won state, we felt accomplished, but we were ready for this year and we’re excited.”

This regional play opportunity continues their never-ending summer.

Cash Arbow says, “Everyone is together, everyone is friends. No one on this team doesn’t like another one. Everyone is just so including and fun and everyone is just together like a strong bond that will never be broken. This team is something special.”

The only thing broken is Ethan Levin’s left arm.

“I broke it from state when I got hit by a pitch,” Ethan says. “The day we leave for San Bernardino, I will get it off.”

Happy healing and best of luck to rock that West Region title, starting Aug. 5.

Also, a big congratulations to the 10-and-under All-Star team from Murrayhill. The kids won the state tournament Thursday night in La Grande to end their summer with the big title banner after a 4-0 victory over Bend Sound.

10-and-under All-Star team from Murrayhill (KPTV)

