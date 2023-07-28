Beloved Oregon Coast Aquarium harbor seal dies

NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) – Boots, a longtime harbor seal at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, has died.

The aquarium says the 35-year-old seal had been having trouble swallowing and keeping food down for several months.

A CT scan showed an issue with her throat and after a closer exam and tissue sample, it was determined to be an ulcer in her esophagus.

Aquarium handlers made the decision to euthanize the seal Thursday.

“It was a hard call to make, but the right one,” said Brittany Blades, Oregon Coast Aquarium’s Curator of Marine Mammals. “We wanted there to be as little stress as possible for Boots, and saying goodbye while she could still participate in her own care was important.”

The aquarium says Boots was one of their first animals and had been with them since 1992.

