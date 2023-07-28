Bills Gov. Kotek will veto this session

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - On Friday, Governor Tina Kotek gave notice to the Legislature that she is considering vetoes of a handful of policy bills and budget items from the 2023 legislative session.

“My commitment to Oregonians is that I will dig into the details and ask hard questions to make sure our state government is delivering results,” Governor Kotek said. “Over the last month, my team and I have been thoroughly reviewing every bill, agency budget, and appropriation. While I understand and support the intent behind several of the items I’m considering vetoing, I am weighing concerns about implementation and budget prioritization.”

Governor Kotek has provided notice of possible veto on the following items. She will announce final decisions by Friday, August 4.

Policy Bills

HB 2079: Requires the Legislative Revenue Officer (LRO) to study potentially implementing a tax credit and direct grant program to encourage preservation of historic property. Reason for possible objection: The Governor believes studies such as this can and should be done without statutory direction.

HB 2763: Creates the State Public Bank Task Force to study and make recommendations regarding the establishment of a state public bank. Reason for possible objection: While the Governor supports exploring the creation of a state bank, this bill has several logistical challenges, including directing the Oregon Business Development Department (OBDD), which already manages over 80 programs, to manage a new task force, establish an RFP process, and finalize a substantive report on an abbreviated timeline.

SB 1095 (line-item veto of emergency clause): Adjusts membership of certain boards and commissions whose governing body membership is based on congressional districts now that Oregon has a sixth congressional district. Reason for possible objection: Removing the emergency clause will allow for the additional time needed to recruit and vet additional members to the impacted boards and commissions.

Line-Item Budget Vetoes

SB 5506, Section 32: $100,000 to the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission (CJC) for a study on the advantages and disadvantages of decriminalizing prostitution. Reason for possible objection: While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded.

SB 5506, Section 74: $250,000 to the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) for distribution to Cherriots in order to collaborate with state agencies and other entities to study the feasibility of developing a rail streetcar system in the City of Salem. Reason for possible objection: The Governor does not believe this study is a top priority for the state at this time.

SB 5506, Section 300: $500,000 to the Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) School of Public Health to perform a public health study on the effects of current laws and policies on people in the sex trade in the state of Oregon. Reason for possible objection: While there is value to this study, particularly as it relates to understanding disproportionate impacts on communities of color, the Governor believes it can and should be privately funded.

SB 5506, Section 312: $1 million to the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) for distribution to the Willamette Career Academy to fund regional career and technical education programs provided by the Willamette Career Academy. Reason for possible objection: The Governor supports career and technical education programs, but technically the funding should be distributed through a local school district or education service district.

