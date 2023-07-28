Crews respond to 2 large brush fires in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to two large brush fires within a period of two hours Thursday night.

The first fire was reported at about 9 p.m. at Northeast Marine Drive and Northeast 112th Avenue. Crews arrived and found fire along an about 3/4 mile stretch of NE Marine Drive, to the east and to the west of I-205.

PF&R says the fire was impinging on a PDX red parking lot and there were concern that trees could start igniting if the fire was quickly knocked down.

Crews are currently mopping up hot spots from this brush fire along an approx 1/2 mile section of NE Marine Dr. east and west of I205. Incident now recalled with some crews remaining on scene to ensure fire is fully contained extinguished. No injuries, cause under investigation. — Portland Fire & Rescue (@PDXFire) July 28, 2023

Crews had the fire mostly knocked down in about 30 minutes, PF&R said. Crews remained on scene for another 45 minutes to make sure the fire was completely out.

The fire did not extend to the PDX parking lot, and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

The second fire was reported at about 10:30 p.m. in the area of eastbound I-84 at the 102nd Avenue off-ramp. PF&R says crews arrived and found a large wall of fire spread out over a 200-by-200 foot area.

Several 50 foot trees were also on fire and were endangering the homes up the hillside above the freeway, according to PF&R.

The fire was mostly knocked down by 11:15 p.m. PF&R says a houseless camp extending about 40 feet along the freeway side of I-84 east was mostly burned.

It’s not known if anyone was injured by the fire. The cause is under investigation.

