Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation has led to the largest fentanyl seizure in Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office history, according to the agency.

The drug bust began Tuesday when MCSO Special Investigations Unit took a wanted person into custody near SW 20th Avenue and SW Main Street in Portland.

According to the MCSO, after getting a search warrant for the wanted person’s car and apartment, investigators found gallon-sized plastic bags packed with fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, scales, a manual-operated pill press, a commercial-grade pill press, $5,000 in cash and a handgun.

Deputies learned while processing the evidence the bags contained roughly 58,000 fentanyl pills and 16 pounds of fentanyl powder.

The firearm was determined to have been stolen following a search of its serial number.

Including the powder as potential pills, the MCSO says they believe approximately 138,000 pills have been stopped from entering Portland streets worth between $320,000-400,000.

The subject’s name is not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The previous largest fentanyl bust happened in 2022 when deputies seized 92,000 pills during a traffic stop in Clackamas County.

