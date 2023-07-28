Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history

Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.(MCSO)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation has led to the largest fentanyl seizure in Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office history, according to the agency.

The drug bust began Tuesday when MCSO Special Investigations Unit took a wanted person into custody near SW 20th Avenue and SW Main Street in Portland.

According to the MCSO, after getting a search warrant for the wanted person’s car and apartment, investigators found gallon-sized plastic bags packed with fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder, scales, a manual-operated pill press, a commercial-grade pill press, $5,000 in cash and a handgun.

Deputies learned while processing the evidence the bags contained roughly 58,000 fentanyl pills and 16 pounds of fentanyl powder.

SEE ALSO: Homeless camp fire stopped before spreading to nearby home in SE Portland

Caption

The firearm was determined to have been stolen following a search of its serial number.

Including the powder as potential pills, the MCSO says they believe approximately 138,000 pills have been stopped from entering Portland streets worth between $320,000-400,000.

The subject’s name is not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

The previous largest fentanyl bust happened in 2022 when deputies seized 92,000 pills during a traffic stop in Clackamas County.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Candlelit vigil for shot deputy
Candlelight vigil held for Washington Co. deputy in critical condition after shooting
Stray bullet hits toddler
Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats

Latest News

Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Firefighters stopped a fire at a homeless camp from spreading to a nearby home in Southeast...
Homeless camp fire stopped before spreading to nearby home in SE Portland
Boots, a longtime harbor seal at the Oregon Coast Aquarium, has died.
Beloved Oregon Coast Aquarium harbor seal dies
A Portland man is suing the owner of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland, which caught...
Portland man files lawsuit over abandoned Kmart fire