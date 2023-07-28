Family loses nearly everything in Golden Fire, including two houses and a cat

KLAMATH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - As the Golden Fire in Klamath County continues to burn more than 2,100 acres of land have been scorched.

Dozens of houses have been destroyed in this fire and crews estimated it could be more than a month before it’s fully contained.

Authorities said this wildfire is located about 11 miles north of the town of Bonanza and is about 18% contained.

One family who has lost two homes and a beloved cat said they lost nearly everything they’d worked so hard to build on Bly mountain.

Brielle Simpson is all about spreading joy and sparkle in the community.

“I am the Klamath Falls Fairy. I do the farmer’s market in Klamath Falls every Saturday and I do events,” Brielle Simpson, who lost nearly everything in the Golden Fire, said. “I do hair tinsel and I sell fairy-themed accessories and crafts and things that I make. And I do parties and bridal showers and ladies’ nights and sports teams.”

This past Saturday, she received a devastating phone call.

“I was just leaving the market and heading to my second event when I got a call from my mom and she had said there was a fire started near our place,” Simpson said.

The Golden Fire was quickly approaching their homes. She rushed home and said she grabbed only the absolute essentials.

“Got all of our animals out and the people, and pretty much just left everything else there,” Simpson said.

A few hours later a notification from their security camera – before it cut out – ­showed the fire had reached their property.

“It was footage of my mom’s cabin just completely in flames.”

On Sunday, they confirmed their worst fear. Brielle’s house was also a complete loss.

“We went up on Sunday to check and everything that we had was completely burned. There were no surviving structures. We lost trailers, sheds, two homes and half the stuff from my business, and all of the stuff from my parent’s ceramics business as well because we live on the same property,” Simpson said.

However, staying true to her life motto, Brielle said she remains optimistic.

“I have a motto, there can never be enough sparkle in the world,” Simpson said. “And I just want to add a little bit of sparkle to people’s live as much as I possibly can, and I’m hoping I can get back to that as soon as possible.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. If you’d like to help in any way, visit Brielle and her parent’s GoFundMe fundraisers here and here.

