On the Go with Ayo at Milwaukie Porchfest

Milwaukie will be filled with the sound of live music Friday night - and you can join in on all the fun!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Milwaukie Porchfest is a free festival performances on porches, driveways and public spaces across the city. People are encourage to walk or bike their neighborhoods, meet their neighbors, and share their talents with the community.

This Friday is the last one this summer. Performances are from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To learn more about Milwaukie Porchfest, click here.

