Gresham police looking for missing 13-year-old

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old.

Rogelio Chavez, 13, was last seen at 915 NE 181st Ave at 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say Chavez is familiar with TriMet and may potentially be in the vicinity of NADAKA Park. He is also known to spend time around North Gresham Grade School.

Officers describe Chavez as a Hispanic male, standing at approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. He has black hair and was last seen wearing a black beanie, black shirt, black Dickie pants, and black shoes.

The authorities are urging anyone with knowledge of Chavez’s whereabouts to contact the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

