Homeless camp fire stopped before spreading to nearby home in SE Portland

Firefighters stopped a fire at a homeless camp from spreading to a nearby home in Southeast Portland on Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:41 AM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters stopped a fire at a homeless camp from spreading to a nearby home in Southeast Portland on Thursday.

Just before 7 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to a fire near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 80th Avenue. A fire from a homeless camp spread to a tent, then to nearby blackberry bushes and the surrounding area.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it spread to the house nearby. PF&R says the fire burned a 50-by-50 square foot area.

There were no reported injuries.

