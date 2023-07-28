Landlord of burned Portland Kmart sending crews out for clean-up

Landlord of burned Portland Kmart sending crews out for clean-up.
Landlord of burned Portland Kmart sending crews out for clean-up.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Following the successful completion of fire debris removal at nearby schools and parks, the landlords of a now burned-down Kmart are extending to help community members clear remaining fire debris.

Beginning Friday, more than 20 crews from the real estate company Prologis will start canvassing across affected neighborhoods, starting with the areas affected the most.

Their mission is to eliminate visible fire debris from lawns and shrubs, offering direct engagement with resident

For those not at home, notices are being left, detailing the fire debris removal initiative and providing an email address for seeking help in this regard.

SEE ALSO: Portland man files lawsuit over abandoned Kmart fire

The fire started July 19 morning at the abandoned Kmart at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency said no asbestos had been detected across multiple samples.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Prologis at kmartfireneighborhoodcleanup@gmail.com or 503-276-7389.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead in Portland area seeking answers
Candlelit vigil for shot deputy
Candlelight vigil held for Washington Co. deputy in critical condition after shooting
Stray bullet hits toddler
Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice

Latest News

File: Cougar
2 recent cougar sightings reported near Troutdale
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the deputy who was critically...
Washington County deputy critically injured in Tualatin shooting identified
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history