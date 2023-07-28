Landlord of burned Portland Kmart sending crews out for clean-up.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Following the successful completion of fire debris removal at nearby schools and parks, the landlords of a now burned-down Kmart are extending to help community members clear remaining fire debris.

Beginning Friday, more than 20 crews from the real estate company Prologis will start canvassing across affected neighborhoods, starting with the areas affected the most.

Their mission is to eliminate visible fire debris from lawns and shrubs, offering direct engagement with resident

For those not at home, notices are being left, detailing the fire debris removal initiative and providing an email address for seeking help in this regard.

SEE ALSO: Portland man files lawsuit over abandoned Kmart fire

The fire started July 19 morning at the abandoned Kmart at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard.

On Thursday, the Environmental Protection Agency said no asbestos had been detected across multiple samples.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Prologis at kmartfireneighborhoodcleanup@gmail.com or 503-276-7389.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.