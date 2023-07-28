Man sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for 6 Portland armed robberies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man will spend more than a decade in prison after pleading guilty to six armed robberies, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Tah’rim Ghalib Brown was sentenced Friday to 160 months in prison for a string of robberies.

According to the district attorney’s office, a masked suspect - later identified as Brown - committed five robberies primarily in Northeast Portland while armed with a replica gun between Aug. 26 and Sept. 2 of 2022.

Brown was arrested after fleeing the scene of a robbery in Southeast Portland on Sept. 2. He was connected to the other robberies through comparison of video surveillance, the district attorney’s office said.

Brown was booked into jail. The district attorney’s office said Brown posted bail and was released to pretrial monitoring in Jan. 2023.

Then on Feb. 18, officers responded to an armed robbery at a marijuana dispensary in North Portland. The suspect - later identified as Brown through DNA left behind on a hat at the scene - entered the dispensary, held up employees, and when on resisted the robbery, fired a shot before fleeing.

Brown was later arrested for the robbery and booked into jail.

The district attorney’s office said Brown pled guilty to four counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of first-degree theft related to the 2022 robberies, and also pled guilty to second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery for the Feb. 2023 incident.

