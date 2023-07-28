Nice weather expected through Monday

Good morning! It’s a cloudy start to our Friday along the coast, and mostly clear inland. Some low clouds will work their way up the Columbia River and into the metro area around sunrise, but most of the clouds should dissipate by mid-morning. The remainder of the day will be mostly sunny and warm inland. Expect similar temperatures to yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

I don’t see much of a change coming this weekend, aside from a minor cooling trend. Temperatures will be a degree or two cool each day, with patchy morning clouds & afternoon sunshine. It will take a bit longer for marine clouds to clear along the coast, but each afternoon should also feature decent sunshine out there. Considering this is the warmest time of year in the metro area, we’re getting some pretty spectacular weather! Smoke should generally stay confined to areas south and east thanks to southwesterly flow aloft. Hopefully we get through the weekend without any new fire starts.

A ridge of high pressure will remain centered near the Four Corners and Intermountain West next week, keeping extreme heat away from the Pacific Northwest. The ridge looks like it will strengthen around midweek and expand to the west, helping to boost our temperatures back into the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be a touch warmer as well.

Enjoy this nice weather, and have a great Friday!

