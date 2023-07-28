Oregon City man arrested for luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child

Man arrested for luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM PDT
OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested in Clackamas County on Thursday after an investigation by an undercover detective.

Around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Andrew Ryan Chapman, 37, was arrested by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office following an undercover detective’s online post.

The post’s purpose was to identify adults engaging in sexually explicit conversations with minors who then take steps to meet up with those minors for the purpose of sexual activities. The detective’s post posed as a 15-year-old girl.

Following an online conversation Chapman arrived to meet the ‘girl’ at a meeting spot in the Clackamas area. He was met by a team of the Sheriff’s Office detectives, Milwaukie Police Department and Clackamas County Interagency Task Force. The CCITF deputies took Chapman into custody.

Chapman is being held at Clackamas County Jail without bail on charges of luring a minor and online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree.

More information on the booking can be found on the roster website.

Detectives believe Andrew Chapman may have engaged in similar criminal activity previously, and are asking the public for information, including information on any minors he may have previously contacted.

Anyone with information about additional criminal activity involving Andrew Ryan Chapman is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line by phone at 503-723-4949 or by using the online form. Please reference CCSO Case #23-015640.

