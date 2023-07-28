Oregon man dead in suspected murder-suicide at boat launch in northwestern Montana

File
File(Live 5)
By Fox Digital
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two men died in a shooting that authorities are investigating as a murder-suicide after they argued at a boat launch in northwestern Montana.

Authorities were sent to the Rexford Bench boat launch near Eureka around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday because of reports of a shooting, The Missoulian reported.

Officers determined that 40-year-old Oregon resident Eric Newman and 51-year-old Christopher Foster, of Kalispell, Montana, were arguing while loading boats, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Newman got into his car to back down the ramp and Foster then allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Newman, according to the sheriff’s office.

Newman retreated to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the statement said.

Both men died at the scene.

The Eureka Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol agents, the U.S. Forest Service and the Eureka Volunteer Ambulance department also responded. An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead in Portland area seeking answers
Candlelit vigil for shot deputy
Candlelight vigil held for Washington Co. deputy in critical condition after shooting
Stray bullet hits toddler
Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice

Latest News

File
Bills Gov. Kotek will veto this session
Oregon self-serve gas will become law after Kotek declines to veto
File: Cougar
2 recent cougar sightings reported near Troutdale
Landlord of burned Portland Kmart sending crews out for clean-up.
Landlord of burned Portland Kmart sending crews out for clean-up