Oregon self-serve gas will become law after Kotek declines to veto

(WENDELL FRANKS)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:35 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Self serve gas pumping is all but a sure thing in Oregon after Governor Tina Kotek declined to veto the bill on Friday.

Gov. Kotek will allow the legislation to go into effect, thereby eliminating a 72-year restriction on most drivers pumping their own gas.

Oregonians may soon be allowed to pump their own gas following the passing of House Bill 2426.

Kotek did not include House Bill 2426, which would allow Oregon gas stations to open up to half of their pumps for self-serve gas, in her list of potential vetoes released Friday, as required by the Oregon Constitution.

The law will continue to compel gas stations to staff at least half of their pumps for customers who are unable or unwilling to pump their own gas.

The bill will go into effect as soon as Kotek signs it, or on August 4 if the governor refuses to sign it.

