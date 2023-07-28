Portland man files lawsuit over abandoned Kmart fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is suing the owner of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland, which caught fire last week, sending smoke and debris into the air.

Stephen Vandervort lives half a mile from that old Kmart. Vandervort filed a class-action lawsuit over the July 19 fire, accusing the owner of failing to maintain the building, arguing that it created the conditions that led to the fire, which sent debris into people’s yards, parks, and school campuses.

The lawsuit claims that those who own the property, “had a duty to maintain the property to avoid creating a dangerous nuisance to the neighborhood.”

The suit also claims that in the months prior to the fire, community members made complaints to the city over the trash, debris and homeless camps on-site.

The suit was filed the same day the Environmental Protection Agency said no asbestos had been detected across multiple samples.

FOX 12 has reached out to the building owners for comment.

