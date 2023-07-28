Portland man files lawsuit over abandoned Kmart fire

A Portland man is suing the owner of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland, which caught fire last week, sending smoke and debris into the air.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:13 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man is suing the owner of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland, which caught fire last week, sending smoke and debris into the air.

Stephen Vandervort lives half a mile from that old Kmart. Vandervort filed a class-action lawsuit over the July 19 fire, accusing the owner of failing to maintain the building, arguing that it created the conditions that led to the fire, which sent debris into people’s yards, parks, and school campuses.

The lawsuit claims that those who own the property, “had a duty to maintain the property to avoid creating a dangerous nuisance to the neighborhood.”

SEE ALSO: No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says

The suit also claims that in the months prior to the fire, community members made complaints to the city over the trash, debris and homeless camps on-site.

The suit was filed the same day the Environmental Protection Agency said no asbestos had been detected across multiple samples.

FOX 12 has reached out to the building owners for comment.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Candlelit vigil for shot deputy
Candlelight vigil held for Washington Co. deputy in critical condition after shooting
Stray bullet hits toddler
Parents of toddler struck by falling bullet in Independence seek justice
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats

Latest News

A Portland man is suing the owner of an abandoned Kmart in Northeast Portland, which caught...
Portland man files lawsuit over abandoned Kmart fire
Portland Fire & Rescue
Crews respond to 2 large brush fires in Portland
Gresham police
FOUND: Woman who went missing from Gresham in early July
Natashia Luce
Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor