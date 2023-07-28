Portland photographers home invaded, all equipment stolen

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Katy Weaver, a wedding photographer, was devastated after a man broke into her home on Southeast Thorburn Street in Southeast Portland

On the July 21, Weaver and her family were on their way to Colorado for a wedding. They headed for the airport around 6 a.m. Just 10 minutes later, she got an alert on her phone that someone was at her home. Surveillance video shows a man entering the property through the bushes.

Later that day, they were alerted their credit cards were charged $3,000 at Clackamas Town Center. The man went through every room in the house, stealing jewelry, house keys, car keys and garage door openers. Then she realized he had also taken all of her camera equipment, worth nearly $30,000.

“I pretty much fell down to the floor scream crying. I have just been in a state of shock. Complete shock like grief,” Weaver said. She loves her job and creating memories for newlyweds.

“I get to meet so many people and experience the beautiful highs of life and these really precious, amazing moments and getting to document them for people, is an incredible job.”

The new mom said she felt nervous being at home ever since.

“I think it’s going to be a while before we start to feel comfortable and safe,” Weaver explained. “Our home, it’s a really special place to us and so it’s like trying to find that ability to feel safe again it’s really important.”

Weaver said the files she lost were personal photos. None of her current clients will be affected by this because luckily, those files were on her laptop and hard drive she had with her on vacation.

