Toxic algae levels trigger water advisory for Sauvie Island areas

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A water advisory due to toxic algae has been issued for several areas on Sauvie Island by the Oregon Health Authority.

Areas where health authorities have found toxin levels “above values for human exposure” include Aaron’s Lake, Pete’s Slough and Sturgeon Lake. Authorities say people should avoid swimming, fishing and high-speed water activities in these areas.

The major exposure concern is through swallowing the water.

Authorities also warn people to keep pets from drinking the water as well, as it can also be extremely toxic to them.

SEE ALSO: No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says

FOX 12 NOW spoke with the Healthy Waters Program Coordinator for the OHA on Thursday about water toxin advisories:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.