Toxic algae levels trigger water advisory for Sauvie Island areas

A water advisory due to toxic algae has been issued for several areas on Sauvie Island by the Oregon Health Authority.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A water advisory due to toxic algae has been issued for several areas on Sauvie Island by the Oregon Health Authority.

Areas where health authorities have found toxin levels “above values for human exposure” include Aaron’s Lake, Pete’s Slough and Sturgeon Lake. Authorities say people should avoid swimming, fishing and high-speed water activities in these areas.

The major exposure concern is through swallowing the water.

Authorities also warn people to keep pets from drinking the water as well, as it can also be extremely toxic to them.

SEE ALSO: No asbestos from Portland Kmart fire, EPA says

FOX 12 NOW spoke with the Healthy Waters Program Coordinator for the OHA on Thursday about water toxin advisories:

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Deputy shot in Tualatin; suspect confirmed dead
Armed kidnapping suspect, victim hospitalized after search in NE Portland
Armed kidnapping suspect dies at hospital after found with self-inflicted gunshot wound in NE Portland
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
FILE
Human remains found at campground near Yachats
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Fentanyl pills and powder were seized in Oregon City after a suspected drug dealer was arrested.
Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Oregon City
The family of a fifth woman who was also found dead this year is speaking out.
Family of fifth woman found dead seeking answers
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead seeking answers
A water advisory due to toxic algae has been issued for several areas on Sauvie Island by the...
Toxic algae levels trigger water advisory for Sauvie Island areas