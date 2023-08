GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department said a 13-year-old reported missing last week has been found, as of Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

The family of Rogelio said he has returned home and is no longer missing, according to police.

“Gresham Police would like to thank the public for their assistance,” police said.

