Vancouver officer exposes man’s genitals, threatens to tase him during shoplifting arrest

Vancouver Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver Police officer was placed on administrative leave after being charged with assault.

On Tuesday, the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed Assault IV charges against a VPD officer following an incident involving force that happened on May 21. The arrest was recorded on the officer’s body cameras as well as a surveillance camera.

“The actions of the officer who deployed the Taser in the video are disturbing”, said Vancouver Police Chief Jeff Mori. “I want to emphasize to the community that my expectation is that at all times our personnel serve the public with professionalism, compassion and respect. Our department process includes supervisor review of all use of force incidents. Upon review of this incident, the involved officer was placed on administrative leave, an internal investigation was opened, and the case was referred to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for independent investigation. In order to maintain the integrity of the criminal justice process and the internal investigation, at this time, we will not be commenting further”.

On May 21, VPD officers responded to a call from a Walmart loss prevention employee who was asking for law enforcement to trespass two people, a man and a woman, who they had allegedly seen hide merchandise and leave the store.

Two officers arrived at the store and found the two people in the parking lot and told them not to leave. The man took several steps away and was grabbed on the arm to keep hm from fleeing. The woman took off running and was not found.

Body camera footage released by Vancouver Police on Thursday shows the incident.

The two officers put the man on the ground and tried to handcuff him when he jumped up, shoved them away, and tried to run away. The officers struggled with him to gain control of the situation.

During the struggle one of the officers tased the man and then pulled his pants down, exposing his genital area. The officer threatened to tase him if he did not stop resisting.

The officer said, “knock it off or I’ll do it in your nuts” while holding the taser towards his groin.

The man responded, “I’m done, I promise I’m done.” While the officer said, “I’ll do it.”

He then cooperated and was handcuffed.

The man was given medical aid at the scene before being taken to the hospital and booked into Clark County Jail for Assault III and Theft III.

The officer with the taser, now identified as Andrea Mendoza, was immediately placed on leave on May 24 following an initial review, according to Vancouver Police. She has been with the VPD for a little over six years.

The case has been referred to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office for independent investigation and an internal VPD investigation was opened.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office investigation was completed on July 20 and forwarded to the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review. On July 25, the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed Assault IV charges on the officer that deployed the Taser.

