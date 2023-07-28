Washington County deputy critically injured in Tualatin shooting identified

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the deputy who was critically...
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the deputy who was critically injured in a shootout at a Tualatin apartment complex as Civil Deputy Charles Dozé.(Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:57 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the deputy who was critically injured in a shootout at a Tualatin apartment complex as Civil Deputy Charles Dozé.

The sheriff’s office said Dozé is a 10-year veteran of the department.

He sustained life-threatening gunshot wounds and is still at a local hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Police have identified the man who allegedly shot and critically injured a Washington County deputy during an eviction Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office announced that three other deputies were also placed on administrative leave following their involvement in the shooting.

On the morning of July 26, Deputy Dozé and two other deputies arrived at an apartment in Tualatin to serve papers for an eviction. They knocked and were greeted by gunfire.

According to an internet fundraiser set up for Deputy Dozé, he was struck by several bullets in the face, arms, and chest.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Kristafer James Graves, was found dead by a tactical team inside his apartment bathroom with a gunshot wound.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

