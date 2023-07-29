1 dead after crash between motorcycle, SUV in NE Portland

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:35 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in northeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to the crash on Northeast Halsey Street at Northeast 111th Avenue. When officers and EMS arrived, they found the motorcycle driver dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history

The driver of the SUV waited at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

During the investigation, Northeast Halsey Street is closed between Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast 113th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash and has not already spoken to police is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-198077.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Natashia Luce
Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead in Portland area seeking answers
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history.
Deputies make largest fentanyl bust in Multnomah County history

Latest News

The Oregon Zoo is welcoming back one of its more ‘unique’ animals, the pacific lamprey.
Oregon Zoo welcoming back the Pacific Lamprey
The City of Troutdale said at least 25 street signs, many of them stop signs, have been knocked...
City of Troutdale says vandals responsible for around $10k in damage after knocking down stop signs
Road sides vandalized
City of Troutdale says vandals responsible for around $10k in damage after knocking down stop signs
36-year-old guilty of child rape, sexual abuse in Washington County
36-year-old guilty of child rape, sexual abuse in Washington County