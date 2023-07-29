1 dead after crash between motorcycle, SUV in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV in northeast Portland Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Shortly after 7 p.m., police responded to the crash on Northeast Halsey Street at Northeast 111th Avenue. When officers and EMS arrived, they found the motorcycle driver dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV waited at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

During the investigation, Northeast Halsey Street is closed between Northeast 111th Avenue and Northeast 113th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash and has not already spoken to police is asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-198077.

