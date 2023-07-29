36-year-old guilty of child rape, sexual abuse in Washington County

36-year-old guilty of child rape, sexual abuse in Washington County
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:24 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man was found guilty Thursday of sexually abusing a girl, according to the Washington Co. District Attorney’s Office.

David Michael Smith was found guilty by a Washington County jury of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts first-degree sexual abuse.

In May 2022, the victim reported that Smith had abused her. The victim and Smith knew each other, according to the DA’s office.

After her report, the Oregon Department of Human Services alerted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators met with the victim’s family. The girl also met with medical experts at CARES Northwest where she gave more details of the abuse.

“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office commends the victim for her bravery throughout this process,” the DA’s office said.

Smith’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 15.

