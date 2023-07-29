6-year-old girl dies after being hit by boat propeller at lake, authorities say

Deputies say family members were unaware the 6-year-old girl was still in the water when the boat hit her Friday morning. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a young girl has died after she was hit by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant Friday morning.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to the lake regarding a boat accident at about 11 a.m.

KPHO reports that a 6-year-old girl was pulled from the lake with a severe leg injury. She was rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

According to Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez, two families had arrived at the lake around 7 a.m. for swimming and wakeboarding. All 12 people, reported to be six adults and six children, were on the same boat.

Investigators said the child was injured when no one realized she was still in the water and her mother started to accelerate to pull another family member who was wakeboarding.

The young girl was then run over by the boat.

Because of poor cellphone service in that part of the lake, the family couldn’t reach emergency services.

Other boaters in the area helped get the child out of the water and brought her to the Pleasant Harbor Marina where fire crews were waiting.

Deputies don’t believe impairment was a factor in the accident.

Detectives are investigating and processing evidence, but Enriquez said the girl’s death is being treated as a tragic accident.

Authorities said there appeared to be no safety violations on the boat, which was equipped with proper life jackets, a fire extinguisher and other gear.

Enriquez also said the owners are experienced boat operators who live near the lake.

The families involved were not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities on scene of officer-involved shooting in Tualatin
Suspect in Tualatin deputy-involved shooting named; cause of death remains unknown
Speaks death family frustration
Family of fifth woman found dead in Portland area seeking answers
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Lakeridge HS football program coping with third suicide in less than 3 years
Natashia Luce
Woman killed in Hwy 26 car crash changing lives as an organ donor
Assault charges placed on VPD officer Andrea Mendoza
Vancouver officer exposes man’s genitals, threatens to tase him during shoplifting arrest

Latest News

The City of Troutdale said at least 25 street signs, many of them stop signs, have been knocked...
City of Troutdale says vandals responsible for around $10k in damage after knocking down stop signs
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
‘Our hero is going home’: Police officer released from rehab 3.5 months after Ky. bank shooting
There have been two recent cougar sightings near the mouth of the Gorge, according to the City...
2 recent cougar sightings reported near Troutdale
Road sides vandalized
City of Troutdale says vandals responsible for around $10k in damage after knocking down stop signs