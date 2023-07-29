Bend North little league now northwest regional champions

BEND Ore. (KPTV) - The Bend North little league girls are northwest regional champions in San Bernardino, California.

The Bend Club collected an 8-to-4 win over Billings, Montana. The same team to defeat them back on Wednesday, to earn the right to play at the little league softball world series which is now held in Greenville, North Carolina.

The first set of games will be Sunday, August 6th

Of course, the old Alpenrose Dairy served as home to the little league softball world series for 26 years until 2019.

Additionally, the boys from the Clackamas little league collected a walk-off state championship at home in the bottom of the 7th inning. It was a 3-2 final score in favor of the Vipers against the visitors from Bend North little league.

This is the first state title for Clackamas since 2016.

