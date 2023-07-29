City of Troutdale says vandals responsible for around $10k in damage after knocking down stop signs

TROUTDALE Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Troutdale said at least 25 street signs, many of them stop signs, have been knocked down by vandals.

Mark Chaney saw the aftermath on his street, but the street sign has already been replaced.

“This one was broken about I don’t know - about four feet, five feet of wood was pulled out of the ground,” Chaney said.

Just a few blocks away, at Southwest 17th Street and South Troutdale Road, a temporary stop sign stands where a wooden post once was.

“As a professional driver, safety is the number one priority for us and having those knocked down just causes safety issues,” Rusmir Sacirovic who lives nearby said.

The City of Troutdale’s Public Works Director, Travis Hultin, said this all began about a week ago and will cost around $10,000 to repair or replace the signs. He said reports suggest more than one person worked together to rock the posts back and forth until they cracked.

He said crews immediately replaced the signs and, in some cases, they were knocked down again shortly after.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said it would cost around $500 per sign. If someone knocked down one sign it would be a misdemeanor, but two or more signs would warrant a felony mischief charge.

Sacirovic doesn’t know why someone would do this.

“Maybe you’re putting your neighbor or your family member in danger doing it but it’s unfortunate,” he said. “It could come up to be like, disastrous for somebody’s family.”

If you spot a downed sign, you’re asked to call the city’s public works department at 503.674.3300.

If you know who knocked the signs down, you can call the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503.988.0560.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.