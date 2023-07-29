Climber rescued on Mt. Saint Helens

A climber was rescued after getting injured on Mt. Saint Helens.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:20 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MT. SAINT HELEN Wash. (KPTV) - A climber was rescued after getting injured on Mt. Saint Helens.

Wednesday night around 6:15, the Volcano Rescue Team was called to help with an injured climber on the summer route on the mountain.

The climber was found around 7,600 feet in elevation with a leg injury that prevented them from walking. Team members started warming the patient and splintered the leg for transport.

A helicopter crew from naval air station Whidbey Island was able to respond and lifted the climber around 1:40 Thursday morning.

No more information has been released on the hiker’s condition.

